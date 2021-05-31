General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,829 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.