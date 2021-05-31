General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 211,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,783. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.