Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 254,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.