GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $46,705.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,063.43 or 1.98073952 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 389.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,510,983 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

