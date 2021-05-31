GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the April 29th total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital2 by 33,956.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 11,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. GigCapital2 has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

