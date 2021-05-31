Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 4.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 1,026,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

