GoByte One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,919.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $519,466.24 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

