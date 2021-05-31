GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $1,706,847. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.96 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

