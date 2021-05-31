GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GPRO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. 3,583,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.