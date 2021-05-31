Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $840,362.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $840,362.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 46% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

