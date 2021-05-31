GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Equities analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce sales of $127.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million.

GPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 63,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

