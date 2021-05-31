Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

