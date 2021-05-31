Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK remained flat at $$17.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

