Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GPDB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.76.
Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile
