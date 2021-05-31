Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GPDB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.10. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.76.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

