Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

LON:GNC traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 140.90 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,562,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.97. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

