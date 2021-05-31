GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHOT opened at $0.11 on Monday. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.