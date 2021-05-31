GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PHOT opened at $0.11 on Monday. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.19.
GrowLife Company Profile
