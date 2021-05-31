GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

