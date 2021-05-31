GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 29,545 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

