GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $425,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,134,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

