GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

