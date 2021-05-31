GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of CyberOptics worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.51 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

