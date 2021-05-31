GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $415,000 Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.