Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,681. Guardant Health has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

