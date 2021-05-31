Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.12. 525,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,681. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

