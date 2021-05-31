Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $115.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.