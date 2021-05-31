Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

