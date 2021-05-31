Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,000 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.