Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,656 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

