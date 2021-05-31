Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

