Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 157,667 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

