Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GYRO opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 6.26% of Gyrodyne worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

