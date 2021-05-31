Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $21.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $25.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:HASI opened at $49.21 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.