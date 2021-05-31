Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HARL stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.45. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

