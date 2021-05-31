Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $40.98 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $607,738.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 597,465 coins and its circulating supply is 565,388 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

