Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Sells $615,220.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

