Head-To-Head Analysis: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Amedisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.06 $183.61 million $6.11 42.29

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aveanna Healthcare and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00 Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Amedisys has a consensus price target of $289.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Amedisys.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76%

Summary

Amedisys beats Aveanna Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

