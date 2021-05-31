Head-To-Head Analysis: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86% Territorial Bancorp 25.86% 7.73% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.54 $20.32 million N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 3.25 $18.60 million $2.01 13.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.77%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Territorial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage; home equity; consumer; multi-family mortgage; commercial business; and construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

