Head to Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) vs. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sow Good and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 28.32 $4.13 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.33 $7.70 million $0.05 93.20

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

