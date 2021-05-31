Head to Head Comparison: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSun and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% NVE 54.74% 15.87% 15.52%

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.80 -$1.82 million ($0.20) -44.00 NVE $21.37 million 15.80 $11.69 million N/A N/A

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSun and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NVE beats iSun on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

