Head to Head Comparison: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $63.35 million 2.44 -$18.36 million ($0.53) -1.91 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.49 $5.19 million $1.05 4.26

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -28.98% -26.95% -6.04% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seanergy Maritime and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 10.89%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.09%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Seanergy Maritime.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.