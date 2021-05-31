Head to Head Review: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.59 -$12.72 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $147.35 million 9.38 $69.39 million $1.84 16.92

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Getty Realty 49.99% 11.61% 5.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Realty beats INDUS Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

