Head to Head Survey: Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) versus Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.83 -$24.30 million ($0.77) -19.21 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus.

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Benefitfocus and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -5.71% N/A -2.88% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Celerity Solutions

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

