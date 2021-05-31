Head to Head Survey: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) versus Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and Party City Holdco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Party City Holdco $1.85 billion 0.56 -$528.24 million ($0.57) -16.19

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Party City Holdco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PLBY Group and Party City Holdco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Party City Holdco has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Party City Holdco.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A Party City Holdco -0.04% -93.52% -1.00%

Summary

PLBY Group beats Party City Holdco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. It offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

