Head-To-Head Survey: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Signify Health alerts:

This table compares Signify Health and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health 0.29% 0.92% 0.34%

47.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Signify Health and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Option Care Health 0 1 6 0 2.86

Signify Health presently has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 35.52%. Option Care Health has a consensus target price of $21.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Signify Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signify Health and Option Care Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 6.96 -$14.50 million N/A N/A Option Care Health $3.03 billion 1.09 -$8.08 million ($0.04) -458.50

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Signify Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies. It also offers infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications. In addition, the company offers therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and nursing services. The company is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.