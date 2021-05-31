Head-To-Head Survey: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -7.71 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 38.45 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -10.36

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 59.43%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28%

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

