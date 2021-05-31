Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

HTWS stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.18). The stock had a trading volume of 428,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

