Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.04 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.