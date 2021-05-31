Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.