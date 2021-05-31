HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 29,631 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

