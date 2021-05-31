HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 588,174 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 588,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $850.85 million and a P/E ratio of 81.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.